Stormers Can't Clutch Up

June 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

After a short weather delay, the Lancaster Stormers and York Revolution traded blows for nine innings on Thursday night. An entertaining game ended in serious disappointment for the Lancaster crowd, as the Stormers fell 6-5 in the end.

The passing storm system meant the air was rising upon the contest's start. That's a good condition if you like home runs, and the Revs evidently do. First baseman Frankie Tostado mashed his sixth dinger of the season to put York on top 1-0 in the first. An inning later, shortstop Jeremy Arocho and catcher Alexis Olmeda launched back-to-back bombs from the eighth and ninth spots in the Revs lineup. That pair of homers put the Stormers in a 4-0 hole through an inning and a half.

Lancaster shortstop Nick Lucky, however, didn't let York get too far ahead of itself. The five-hole hitter clubbed a solo home run to put his squad on the board in the latter half of the second frame.

York got that run back with its fourth homer of the game by designated hitter William Simoneit in the top of the third. But when the inning turned over, the Lancaster bats turned up. Four hits in the bottom of the third plated three runs for the Stormers. The punch came in the form of a two-out rally. With a couple of men retired, third baseman Nick Ward drew a walk, and first baseman Mason Martin followed with a ground-rule double. With those two in scoring position, right fielder Joseph Carpenter stepped to the plate and shot a single towards the position he plays. Lucky then drove Carpenter home with a double of his own, making the score 5-4 Revs.

The offense died down significantly after the opening three innings. York center fielder Bubba Alleyne doubled home a tally in the fifth. Lancaster got that run back in the eighth when Lucky singled and made his way around before scoring on a wild pitch. Those flashes of offense made the count 6-5 York through eight frames, but this game was won (and very much lost) in the ninth.

The Stormers needed a run to tie it in the bottom of the ninth, and second baseman Slater Schield started the inning with a walk. Leadoff man Evan Alexander then singled, and was one base in the form of the winning run. Ward then came to the dish and bunted a pop-up down the third base line. Brandon Lewis dove to secure it, and there was one away. Martin, who reached in each of his first four at-bats, struck out swinging to follow Ward. Carpenter drew a two-out walk to load the bases, and it was all up to Nick Lucky. The shortstop fouled off the first pitch he saw and lifted the second into shallow left field for the game's final out.

It was a crushing one-run loss for Lancaster, and a thrilling win to clinch the series victory for York. Ross Peeples' bunch now travels down to High Point. Friday night's game between the Stormers and Rockets is set for 6:30. Lancaster sends right-hander Noah Bremer (4-1) to the bump, while lefty Pat Gardner (0-1) takes the hill for High Point. Catch the action on FloSports.







