Stormers Take WOTR Lead

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







It was Evan Alexander's first taste of the War of the Roses.

He made the most of it.

Alexander homered twice off Michael Horrell (2-1) to lead the Stormers to a 6-4 victory over York in the opener of a three-game midweek series. The win gave the Stormers a 4-3 lead in the 2025 War of the Roses and kept Lancaster marginally in the first half race in the North Division.

They trail York by seven games with 11 to play in the half. There are five games left in the half between the two archrivals.

York grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the third. Following an infield single by Bubba Alleyne, William Simoneit reached Noah Skirrow (6-3) for a two-run homer to the "Backyard" in right center field. Two batters later, Jalen Miller planted the second long ball of the frame onto the hillside in left.

Dave Matthews and Alexander responded with home runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 3-2, and the score remained there until the home half of the fifth when Danny Amaral got to second leading off the inning on a wild throw by shortstop Jeffrey Wehler. Horrell retired the next two before Alexander drilled a 3-2 offering onto the deck in right field for the 4-3 edge.

Another defensive mistake by the Revs led to Lancaster's final two runs. Leading off the sixth, Mason Martin lofted a fly ball to shallow left that fell between Wehler and left fielder Ryan Higgins for a double. Martin advanced to third on a grounder by Joseph Carpenter and scored when Nick Lucky raked a single into right. Two batters later, Amaral went down the right field line for an RBI double and a 6-3 lead.

Simoneit and Higgins connected for consecutive doubles to left in the top of the seventh, but Phil Diehl pitched a perfect eighth, and Cody Stashak survived a one-out walk in the ninth to record his second straight save.

Lefty Keylan Killgore (2-4) will make the start for the Stormers on Wednesday against right-hander Foster Pace (5-1). Fans may view the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: The heat index at gametime was 103...Skirrow threw his second quality start and finished the sixth inning for the fourth time in 11 starts...Martin extended his on base streak to a 17th game...Diehl fired his 11th consecutive scoreless inning...Ross Peeples is now 11 wins shy of 500 in his managerial career...Horrell threw the first regulation length complete game in a Stormers contest this season.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.