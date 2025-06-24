St. Louis Cardinals Purchase Domenic Picone's Contract

June 24, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Boxcars' pitcher, Domenic Picone became the third ever Flying Boxcar to have their contract purchased, and second by a major league club.

Picone made his professional debut for the Boxcars in their inaugural season, out of St. Joseph's. In his rookie season, he posted a 4.95 ERA, and quickly established himself as a member of Hagerstown's starting rotation, striking out 32 through 40 innings.

This season, Picone re-signed with Hagerstown, for his second Atlantic League season. He showed improvement out of the gate, and would yet again be named as a starter in Hagerstown. Through 10 appearances (9 starts), the righty struck out 56 batters through 47 innings pitched, and posted a 4.56 ERA. In his most recent start, Picone went a career high 7.0 innings, and struck out 9. On June 1st, Picone put up one of the best performances of his young career, striking out a season high 10 batters against the first place High Point Rockers, and allowed just 2 hits through 5.0 innings. As of June 23, Picone led the league in strikeouts.

Picone's first professional win came on May 21st against the Lancaster Stormers, and his first complete game came in game one of a double header on May 14th (5.0 IP, 6 SO, 1 ER). Four of Hagerstown's 13 wins have come at the hands of Domenic Picone starts.

Domenic Picone joins Chase Solesky (Washington Nationals) and Magneuris Sierra (Acereros de Monclova) as the only Boxcars to have their contract purchased.







