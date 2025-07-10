Boxcars Take Series to Open Second Half

Hagerstown, Md - The Flying Boxcars dropped game one of Thursdays double header before walking it off in the bottom of the ninth in game 2 thanks to a walk-off wild pitch.

Game one was a close one as both teams were limited on hits and the Lexington Legends prevailed in a 2-0 game where the Boxcars were limited to two hits.

In Game two, the Boxcar bats which were quiet in game one exploded for eight hits through three innings and two runs thanks to a RBI single from Blake Mayberry and RBI double from Roidel Martinez.

The Legends tied the game up in the fourth off of a two run shot to deep left field from Dylan Rock for his 15th home run of the season.

Neither team would score until the game went to extras (double header games are seven innings each) and the Legends would strike first in the eighth as Andy Atwood scored on a fielders choice.

In the bottom of the eighth, Gary Mattis hit his fourth hit of the day (4-4, 3 1B, 2B) and later came in to score on a wild pitch to tie it up.

In the top of the ninth, the Legends grabbed another run as Xane Washington scored on an RBI single from Dyland Rock for Rock's second RBI of the game. They tacked on another run as Atwood walked with the bases loaded to score Rock from third.

In the bottom of the ninth, Roidel Martinez led off with an RBI single that scored Dante Leach who started the inning on second base. Cary Arbolida then hit a shot to centerfield which left the stadium before washington in centerfield brought the ball back but couldn't make the catch, resulting in an RBI double to tie the game at 5. On the very next pitch, Dalton Ross delivered a wild pitch scoring Bryce Cannon from third to walk it off in Meritus Park.

The Boxcars win their third series of the year and win the first series they played in the second half of the season. They move to 2-1 in the second half while the Legends fall to 1-2.

Mac Conklin earns his first win of the season with his relief performance which included stranding the bases loaded in the top of the ninth on two straight strikeouts.

The Boxcars will be back at Meritus Park next Tuesday for another six game home stand as they first host the Lancaster Stormers, but first they will travel to Charleston to play a three game series vs the Dirty Birds.







