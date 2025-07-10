Pair of High Point Rockers Named to ALPB All-Star Team

HIGH POINT, N.C. - A pair of High Point Rockers have been named to the Atlantic League's Mid-Season All-Star Team. Drew Mendoza earned recognition as the top third baseman in the league while Ben Aklinski was the top vote-getter among the league's outfielders.

Aklinski has played all three outfield positions for the Rockers this season and is having another outstanding year, his fifth in the ALPB. Aklinski leads the league in runs scored with 58 while adding a .267 batting average, 15 homers and 40 RBI. He is a repeat All-Star having earned a spot on the 2022 ALPB All-Star squad. In addition, Aklinski was a member of the 2024 ALPB All-Defensive team and a 2023 Postseason All-Star. He is among the league's all-time leaders with 115 career home runs and 550 all-time hits.

Mendoza earned his first All-Star selection as a Rocker though he was previously honored as a 2023 Postseason All-Star while playing with the York Revolution. Mendoza this season is hitting .311 with 12 homers and 51 RBI. He is fifth in the league in RBI and tied for second in walks with 40.

Aklinski is the first member of the Rockers to earn multiple All-Star selections.

High Point, the first half champion of the South Division of the ALPB, will play the final game of its three-game series with the York Revolution Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.







