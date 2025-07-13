Rockers Edge Gastonia in Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C.- The High Point Rockers beat the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 3-2 to win the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

The win puts the Rockers at 44-25 overall and 3-3 in the second half. Gastonia falls to 30-39 and 2-4.

The Rockers got the game started with an double from Drew Mendoza, knocking in Luis Gonzalez off Ghost Peppers starter Connor Grey, giving the Rockers a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Ghost Peppers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning as Nate Scantlin launched a two-run homer off High Point's reliever Daniel Blair, scoring Jack Reinheimer ahead of him.

In the bottom of the seventh, Gastonia reliever Cas Silber walked the first two Rockers he faced when Gonzalez dribbled a swinging bunt towards the mound. Silber's throw was in the dirt and Gonzalz was safe. Max Viera then single to drive in Conley with the tying run. A fly ball to second glanced off the glove of Ethan Skender as Gonzalez scored with the go-ahead run.

Ben Aklinski finished the day with a pair of hits for the Rockers while Dalton Guthrie had two safeties for the Peppers.

Reliever Win Scott (W, 1-0) retired the Ghost Peppers in the seventh before yielding to Zach Vennaro in the eighth and Jameson McGrane (S, 5) in the ninth to secure the win.

After a day off on Monday, the Rockers will travel to Pennsylvania, taking on the York Revolution from Tuesday, July 14, through Thursday, July 16. Tuesday and Wednesday's games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., while Thursday's game will start at 11:00 a.m.







