Ducks Stun Stormers with Five-Run Rally in Ninth

July 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - A Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 6-5 in waddle-off fashion on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning when Nick Ward scored on a throwing error, Alex Isola hit a two-run double to left and Danny Amaral reached on an RBI infield single. An RBI single to center by Ward in the seventh made it a five-run game.

Long Island got on the scoreboard in the eighth thanks to Chris Suleksi's run-scoring groundout to first base, the first RBI of his professional career. The Ducks then staged a five-run rally in the ninth inning to earn the win. Seth Beer's RBI single to right field, a bases loaded walk by Ed Johnson and a pinch hit three-run double down the left field line by Troy Viola highlighted the improbably comeback.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Tim Melville pitched six innings for the Ducks, surrendering four unearned runs on three hits and three walks over six innings with five strikeouts. Noah Bremer tossed eight innings of one-run ball for the Stormers, allowing four hits while striking out seven. Bernardo Flores (2-1) earned the win with three innings of one-run ball in relief, giving up three hits with one strikeout. Jackson Rees (5-3) suffered the loss, conceding three runs on two hits and two walks in one-third of inning.

Johnson led the Flock offensively with three hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (5-4, 5.74) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Wes Scott (4-4, 4.52).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 18, to begin a three-game set against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Portable Fans, courtesy of Sunrise Credit Services Inc. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 715 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.