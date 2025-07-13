J.C. Time: Ramirez' Spectacular Seven Highlights Blowout Win

(York, Pa.): J.C. Ramirez tossed a spectacular seven innings as the York Revolution enjoyed their most lopsided win of the year, taking the rubber match from the Staten Island FerryHawks with a 15-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park. Having won back-to-back games and four of the last five, the Revs tie a season-best at 17 games over .500, now 43-26 overall.

After a rain delay of one hour and 18 minutes at the outset, the Revs fell behind right away as Eddy Diaz struck the first pitch of the game to deep left center for a home run.

The Revs answered almost as quickly as Jalen Miller crushed a line drive solo homer to left, his team-leading 12th of the year, as York tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the first.

Ramirez retired eight in-a-row until Diaz struck again, tagging another solo homer to left with two outs in the third as Staten Island led again, 2-1.

York rallied for five runs in the third, surging in front. Miller sparked the outburst with a one-out single to left and stole second, putting him in position to score as Frankie Tostado ripped an RBI single to right to tie it again. Staten Island starter Ryan Williamson made a great grab on a comebacker but threw errantly into center field, and the Revs seized the extra opportunity. William Simoneit lined an RBI double down the left field line for a 3-2 lead, and with two outs, Brandon Lewis lined a two-run single to left center, extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. Jaylin Davis added an RBI single into left center as the five-run uprising put the Revs ahead, 6-2.

The Revs enjoyed an even bigger fourth inning, scoring seven times on just two hits. Reliever Jasper Nelson made his debut for the FerryHawks and walked Miller to start the inning before Tostado singled to right. Marty Costes walked to load the bases, and a parade of free passes followed. Simoneit walked to force in a run and Shayne Fontana was hit by a pitch to push home another. Walks to Lewis and Davis forced two more across before Nelson was lifted without recording an out. Reinier Parra entered and notched the first out with a strikeout, but walked Jeremy Arocho to force in another run. Miller drove one in on a fielder's choice grounder, and Tostado ripped an RBI single to right as he accounted for the only two hits of the inning while the lead exploded to 13-2.

Tostado (4-for-6) drove in his third run of the day on his league-leading 36th double down the right field line in the sixth, and Arocho provided the Revs' final run on a two-out single in the seventh, plating Fontana who had led off with a double.

The rest of the day belonged to Ramirez (1-2) who retired another nine in-a-row and faced the minimum over his final 12 batters, closing seven outstanding innings when he struck out Drew Maggi for the third time and retired Alberto Osuna on a double play grounder. The 36-year-old veteran of six Major League seasons allowed just four hits including just two singles aside from the Diaz homers, and just two runs on two walks and six strikeouts.

Dallas Woolfolk and Tyler Palm handled scoreless innings to close it out.

Notes: The Revs win back-to-back games against the FerryHawks after dropping three straight head-to-head, improving to 7-8 against Staten Island on the season. The two teams capped a stretch of four consecutive weekend meetings (four of the past seven series). Every Revs starter scored or drove in a run. Arocho (2-for-5) has hit safely in 10 of his last 11. Miller (3-for-5) snapped an 0-for-16 drought and scored three times. Tostado becomes the league's first to 95 hits, as he is now batting .465 on a nine-game hitting streak and has driven in 11 runs on a six-game RBI streak. Tostado's 36 doubles are 14 shy of a league record for a season and five shy of a Revs record. Fontana (2-for-5) is now hitting .370 (10-for-27) in the first seven games of his Revs career. Lewis reached all five times, going 2-for-2 with three RBI while extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games on which he's batting .400 (16-for-40). The Revs pounded 15 hits including four extra-base hits, and had eight walks and three hit batters. York had innings of five, seven, and eight runs in the weekend series. The Revs stole three bases; they have now stolen at least one bag in 11 straight and 16 of the past 17 games. They've totaled 38 bases in the past 11 games and have a streak of 40 consecutive successful attempts, second-longest in franchise history behind a record streak of 59 straight last season.

