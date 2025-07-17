Revs Drop Wild Double Dip to Rockers

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution made a run at a record comeback but dropped two wild games to the High Point Rockers on Camp Day, Thursday afternoon in front of 3,721 at WellSpan Park, falling 22-12 in the highest scoring game in franchise history and 10-8 in the finale.

High Point opened the day with a seven-run first inning, the biggest first inning allowed by the Revs in nearly exactly a year, July 18, 2024 when the Rockers plated seven in a Camp Day game at WellSpan Park.

Revs starter Danny Denz had some bad fortune as Luis Gonzalez popped up to lead off but reached on a double when it fell in no man's land near the right field line. With one out, Drew Mendoza singled to left plating the first of a combined 52 runs on the day. Ben Aklinski added an RBI double to left, and with the infield in, Nick Longhi poked a squibber through the right side to drive in two more. D.J. Burt lofted a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis, chasing Denz after six runs in two thirds of an inning. Gonzalez added an RBI single off the Nemesis against reliever Jordan Morales as the Revs faced a seven-run deficit before their first at-bats.

York rallied and incredibly, erased the deficit by the second inning. RBI singles by Frankie Tostado (11-game hitting streak) and Brandon Lewis (12-game hitting streak) brought home the first two, and Jeffrey Wehler's two-run triple to right center past a diving Aklinski had the Revs within 7-4 after an inning.

Jalen Miller smoked an RBI double to left center as the Revs had the tying run at second before an out was even recorded in the second. Tostado's RBI groundout made it a one-run game, and Lewis tied it on a two-out pop up single that Mendoza couldn't handle at first base, leveling the score at 7-7 in a most bizarre start.

High Point responded with the biggest inning allowed by the Revs all-time, scoring 13 runs in the third for a 20-7 lead (surpassing 12-run innings yielded in 2007 and 2010). Morales was lifted with the bases loaded and one out, and one pitch after a close two-strike check swing call went against the Revs, reliever Dallas Woolfolk allowed a grand slam to right by Max Viera. It was part of a stretch on which 13 consecutive Rockers reached between the first and second outs of the inning. Aklinski added an RBI double to right center and Jack Conley drilled a two-run double off the left center fence, nearly connecting on another grand slam. Woolfolk, who was released after the doubleheader, was charged with six runs without recording an out.

Alex Bustamante made his Revs debut but was given a rude greeting as his first six batters reached with four of those scoring. With the bases loaded, a walk to Aidan Brewer and a hit by pitch of Gonzalez forced in runs. Viera picked up his fifth RBI of the inning on an infield single, Mendoza singled home two more, and Alex Dickerson knocked in one last run with a single to right before Bustamante set down the final two batters.

The Revs did not go quietly as Tostado, Lewis, and Wehler all blasted solo home runs in the fourth, making it a 20-10 game, and Miller crossed the plate on a passed ball in the fifth for a 20-11 score.

Tyler Palm settled things down on the hill with scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth before Lewis took over in the sixth, vacating his designated hitter spot for his fourth pitching appearance, featuring his knuckleball.

Aklinski greeted Lewis with a homer to right center, his first run allowed of the year. Burt added a sac fly as High Point's lead reached 22-11 before Lewis tossed a scoreless seventh.

Jeremy Arocho golfed an RBI bloop single to center in the sixth for the combined 34th run of the game, surpassing the Revs' previous record for combined runs which came in a 17-16 win vs Gastonia (also a seven-inning game) on October 3, 2021.

High Point's 22 runs tied the second highest total in their franchise's history and marked the second most runs ever allowed by the Revs, one shy of the high mark of 23 which occurred early in the 2022 season.

High Point out-hit York 20-19. Each team blasted three homers while High Point tallied five doubles; the Revs ripped one double and two triples. Conditions were very favorable for offense with hot temperatures and a steady, stiff wind blowing straight out all afternoon.

The Rockers offense picked up where it left off in the second game. Dickerson cracked a two-run homer to right center with two outs in the first and Braxton Davidson added an RBI single to left center as High Point held a 3-0 lead at the end of a half inning.

Dickerson slugged another two-run homer to right center in the third, and Nolan Watson made it 7-0 with a two-run triple to deep right center.

Davidson hammered a two-run homer to right center in the top of the fifth. The blast traveled 467 feet, the longest long ball in the Atlantic League this season, as High Point's lead grew to 9-0.

Revs starter Michael Horrell (3-4) suffered the loss, working the first five frames.

Reliever Parker Bugg, also released following Thursday's game, allowed a seventh inning run on Watson's base hit up the middle to make it a 10-0 game.

The Revs made a bid for their largest last at-bat comeback in franchise history, rallying for eight runs in the bottom of the seventh. Wehler broke up the shutout with a two-run ground rule double through the grounds shop gate in right field. Shayne Fontana ripped an RBI single to left, and Bubba Alleyne knocked in a run with an infield single. Ryan Higgins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Alexis Olmeda slapped an RBI single to right for his second hit of the inning, slashing the deficit to 10-6 while chasing reliever Zach Vennaro who was charged with eight runs while recording just one out.

With the tying run at the plate, closer Jameson McGrane was summoned and Arocho drove in another run on a fielder's choice to make it 10-7. Down to the final out, Miller blooped an RBI single to center to claw within 10-8 with the winning run coming to the plate, but McGrane retired Tostado on a pop up to end it.

Notes: Tostado extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a seventh inning single in game two, but Lewis saw his 12-gamer come to an end. Both streaks are tied for the second longest by a Revs batter this season, behind only Marty Costes' 14-game streak in June. York drops the final two of the series after winning Tuesday's opener, slipping to 44-28, two games behind High Point for the league's best overall record. The two teams first half champion clubs finish the regular season series 3-3 against each other as York took a road series in North Carolina last week.

Up Next: The Revs begin a weeklong road stretch Friday at Hagerstown as RHP Adalberto Flores makes his debut on the mound in the opener at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







