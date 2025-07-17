Reinheimer Plays in Franchise-High 300th Game

GASTONIA, N.C. - Jack Reinheimer played in his 300th game with Gastonia on Wednesday, becoming the first player in the franchise's history to reach the milestone.

Reinheimer has played for the organization since 2022, leading Gastonia all-time in hits, doubles, stolen bases and runs scored in addition to games played.

The shortstop was named the first captain in franchise history on May 23, 2025, by Ghost Peppers' general manager Brady Salisbury and manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo.

Gozzo had tremendous praise for Reinheimer when he was named the team's first captain.

"On the field, Jack has been a staple of consistency and professionalism," Gozzo said. "He represents what we are all about as an organization. Jack is not only a great player and teammate, but a class act off the field."

Reinheimer leads the "games played" category by a wide margin, as Zach Jarrett's 236 games rank second on the franchise's all-time leaderboard.







