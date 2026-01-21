Gastonia Ghost Peppers Announce Coaching Staff for the 2026 Atlantic League Season

January 21, 2026

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers announce coaching staff for the 2026 Atlantic League season. Mauro "Goose" Gozzo returns for a sixth season in Gastonia as the team's manager, while pitching coach Tony Fossas returns for his second season with the club. In addition, the Ghost Peppers are pleased to welcome former Gastonia player Will Johnson as hitting and base coach.

"We are extremely excited to announce this championship caliber coaching staff that we believe can get us over the hump in 2026 and secure Gastonia's first ever Atlantic League Championship," said Ghost Peppers team President Brady Salisbury. "We are fortunate to have the support from Zawyer that allows us to make not only an impact on the field, but in the community as well. #LGGP"

Mauro "Goose" Gozzo returns as the Ghost Peppers plan to continue their trend of knocking on the door of an Atlantic League Championship. Under Goose's leadership, Gastonia's record since 2021 sets an Atlantic League all-time record for best five year start for an organization at 372-258 (59.1%). This was stemmed from a three-year stretch from 2022-2024 where team won 65.1% of their games, which also set a record for best winning percentage over a three-year span in league history. However, the accolades don't stop there! Gozzo also became the first manager in league history to win Manager of the Year awards in back-to-back seasons (2022, 2023). The former big-league pitcher also is the only active manager to have multiple 80-win seasons (88-2022, 83-2024).

The New Britain, Connecticut native spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues between the Blue Jays, Indians, Twins, and Mets! With a career 3.7 BB/9 in the Bigs, Goose was known to pound the strike zone with a sinker that was known to break bats and dreams alike.

"I am excited to return to Gastonia as the Field Manager of the Ghost Peppers for my sixth season, said Gozzo. "Gastonia has become a special place for me, and my goal is to continue building a winning program that our fans and community can be proud of-culminating in a championship.

We are thrilled to have pitching coach, Tony Fossas, return for his second season. Tony brings years of professional baseball experience as a player, coordinator, and coach. His dedication and leadership resonate with our players and reinforce the strong culture we are building within the organization.

We are also excited to welcome former Gastonia player, Will Johnson, to our coaching staff as hitting and base coach. Will's experience in professional player development, along with his work in player procurement and hitting analytics, makes him a valuable addition. His return to Gastonia strengthens the connection between our team and the community."

Tony Fossas returns to Gastonia as the Pitching Coach for the Ghost Peppers. The "Mechanic", as he was referred to as during his 13 seasons in the Major Leagues, brought wisdom and energy to a pitching staff that solidified itself in the second half of the 2025 season leading to a 4th consecutive playoff appearance for the Gastonia club. The Cuban native and now Clover resident had this to say about his time in Gastonia so far:

"Last year was an amazing year with the Ghost Peppers and was truly a learning experience. Looking forward to another amazing year with this organization, and establishing new relationships throughout the organization, the community, and the incoming roster!"

Will Johnson, who many may remember for his time as an outfielder for Gastonia back in the club's inaugural season of 2021! Will also has family ties to the Gaston County area where his parents reside. Gastonia residents may remember his father Jeff "JJ" Johnson from his time on Fox 46 WJZY as well as being the on-field host in 2021.

A former professional and collegiate baseball player who has transitioned into scouting and player development roles with the MLB Draft League, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Baltimore Orioles. A baseball lifer, he is dedicated to applying his experience and knowledge to help the next generation of players develop and succeed.

A native of Charlotte, NC, Will moved to Atlanta, GA, in middle school and played varsity baseball at North Atlanta High School before competing at Georgia State and Eastern Kentucky University, where he ranked among conference and national offensive leaders. He went on to play professionally in multiple independent leagues, earning two All-Star selections and a Home Run Derby appearance in the USPBL, and concluded his playing career in the Atlantic League with Gastonia.

Today, Will specializes in hitting and outfield development, scouting evaluation, and data-driven performance analysis, integrating tools like Trackman to build individualized development plans. He is also the owner of Momentum Baseball, where he provides elite instruction and analytics-based training for high school, college, and professional athletes.

You can hear the excitement in the Atlanta, Georgia native's words when asked about what the Gastonia organization means to him:

"I'm extremely excited and honored to join the Gastonia Ghost Peppers for the 2026 season. Gastonia played an important role in my playing career, so the opportunity to return in this capacity is truly meaningful. I'm grateful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I'm committed to giving everything I have to help our players grow, compete, and win. I'm looking forward to building strong relationships with the players and staff and contributing to the winning culture everyone has already worked to establish here!"







