Vallimont Dominates on Historic Night at WellSpan Park

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): On a night that saw the York Revolution welcome their four millionth fan through the gates, Chris Vallimont tied a single-game franchise record for strikeouts and the team tied its nine-inning single game strikeout record in a 9-2 victory over the High Point Rockers on Tuesday evening at WellSpan Park.

Vallimont whiffed 13 batters without a walk over seven dominant innings, matching a franchise record that was established during the first month of play in club history in 2007. It was the headlining performance in a combined 18-strikeout effort as a team, as the power pitching was backed by another powerful effort at the plate that saw the Revs pound 15 hits including four doubles and three home runs.

York (44-26) has won three straight and five of its last six, tying High Point for the league's best overall record while reaching a season-high 18 games above .500. The first half division champion Revs also move into a tie for second place in the second half at 5-2.

For the seventh consecutive contest, the Revs fell behind early as Luis Gonzalez led off the game with a homer to left. It marked the second consecutive game in which the Revs allowed a game-opening leadoff homer.

After Max Viera singled, Vallimont buckled down and struck out the next three to finish the inning, beginning a stretch on which he fanned four consecutive batters and recorded strikeouts on each of his first five outs of the game.

York answered right away as Jalen Miller led off the home first with a double down the left field line. With one out, he swiped third for his 33rd steal of the year, drawing a throwing error from catcher Jack Conley as Miller raced home with the tying run. Frankie Tostado restarted the rally with a single to left for a 10-game hitting streak, later scoring on Shayne Fontana's two-out single into right as the Revs led 2-1.

Marty Costes crushed a solo homer to left center leading off the bottom of the third, and Jeffrey Wehler and Ryan Higgins added solo bombs to left center in the fourth as the Revs became the league's second team to 100 long balls on the season with the lead extending to 5-1.

The Revs ripped off four more runs in the fifth, chasing Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro (3-3). Fontana drilled a two-run double over the head of Gonzalez in right and Wehler nailed an RBI double off the left center wall ending Scolaro's night. It was the Revs' third consecutive double as Brandon Lewis ripped a two-bagger earlier in the inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games in-a-row.

Higgins capped the rally with an RBI single to left center as the lead ballooned to 9-1.

Vallimont continued to dominate, racking up eight strikeouts through four innings and 10 punchouts at the end of five.

He struck out Drew Mendoza to begin the sixth for his 11th strikeout of the night, tying his previous Revs career best set May 11, 2024 vs Gastonia. In doing so he became just the third pitcher in Revs history with two 11-strikeout performances, joining Ryan Baerlocher and Chris Cody.

Alex Dickerson connected on a solo homer to right with one out in the sixth, the only other blemish on Vallimont's night.

Vallimont finished the sixth by striking out Braxton Davidson for the third time, his 12th strikeout of the night tying his previous career high set on May 4, 2019 as a Miami Marlins prospect with the Low-A Clinton LumberKings against the South Bend Cubs. The 12-strikeout performance was just the fourth in Revs franchise history and first since Cody fanned 12 Somerset Patriots on July 24, 2013. It was the first such performance in the history of WellSpan Park.

Vallimont (3-1) induced a pair of weak outs to start the seventh before striking out D.J. Burt to end his night with his 13th strikeout, tying the franchise record set by Baerlocher on May 27, 2007 against the Road Warriors in a game played in Camden, NJ. That was just the 20th game in Revs franchise history as it took 2,327 games for that mark to be matched.

After being greeted with a leadoff double by Gonzalez to start the eighth, reliever Ian Churchill fanned the next three, and Hunter Dula struck out the first two in a perfect ninth to close it out.

The 18-strikeout performance as a team tied the club's nine-inning single game record set in Vallimont's 11-strikeout game vs Gastonia on May 11, 2024. It is the first time they have done it without issuing a walk.

A lively Tuesday crowd of 2,409 fans took the Revs over the four million mark all-time, as they become the fifth franchise in Atlantic League history to hit the milestone, joining Long Island, Somerset, Lancaster, and Bridgeport.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the Revs send LHP Danny Denz (1-2, 3.75) to the mound against Rockers southpaw Pat Gardner (0-1, 5.84) on Papa John's Customer Appreciation Night, Rookie Revs Hit the Wall Wednesday, Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, and Winning Wednesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery.







