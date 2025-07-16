Blanton Becomes Gastonia's All-Time Strikeout Leader

GASTONIA, N.C. - RHP Bryan Blanton became Gastonia's all-time strikeout leader on Wednesday, recording his 167th punchout with the organization.

The right-hander surpassed LHP Ian McKinney, the previous strikeout record holder with 166, in Wednesday's game against Lexington. Blanton struck out Lexington's Brady Whalen swinging to end the sixth inning, putting him atop the leaderboard.

Blanton, 29, began pitching for Gastonia in 2023, having spent time with the franchise in parts of all three seasons. He recorded 78 strikeouts in 61 innings with the club in 2023, posting eight saves.

The Albemarle native punched out 36 batters in 37 innings last season with the Baseball Club, and this season struck out 52 in 36.2 frames entering Wednesday.

Blanton was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 and pitched in New York's system until 2022. He's now the all-time strikeout leader in Gastonia's franchise, having made a franchise-high 120 appearances - all out of the bullpen.







