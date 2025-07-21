Peppers Hang on against Hawks, Securing First Home Sweep of Season

July 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers were able to stave off a late FerryHawks rally on Sunday, defeating Staten Island 7-6 and securing their first home sweep of the 2025 season.

Gastonia, coming off back-to-back 16-4 wins against the Hawks, managed to score four runs in the sixth to take a commanding 6-2 lead. The Peppers had six straight baserunners in that frame, with three consecutive RBI knocks by Jake Meyer, Alan Alonso and Nate Scantlin.

Scantlin, who was traded to Gastonia from Staten Island on June 22, capped off an 8-RBI weekend against his former team. The center fielder hit a two-run double in the sixth to make it 6-2 Peppers.

Connor Grey had a good outing for the Ghost Peppers, allowing a pair of runs in five innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

John Wilson and Art Warren each dealt a scoreless frame, and after Jonny Barditch's RBI double, Gastonia led 7-2 after seven.

But Staten Island responded an inning later, in an attempt to salvage the three-game weekend set.

The FerryHawks drew three walks against Bryan Blanton before Aaron Takacs hit a two-run single off Kent Hasler. Kolby Johnson's RBI single capped off a four-run eighth inning for the Hawks, cutting Gastonia's advantage to 7-6.

After the Peppers stranded two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Hennen came on to record his first save of the season. The lefty dealt a perfect ninth, retiring Mark Contreras, Tyler Dearden and Pablo Sandoval to shut the door and complete the Gastonia sweep.

Following the Ghost Peppers' first home sweep of the year, they're now 5-7 in the second half and remain 3.5 games back of first-place Lexington. The Legends come to CaroMont Health Park for three games this coming week, with the first game starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.







