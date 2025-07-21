Good Charlotte- Exclusive Album Listening Party

Today, genre-bending multi-platinum rock superstars Good Charlotte, release their new single "Stepper" - listen HERE. The single was produced by Zakk Cervini & Jordan Fish with the melody and lyrics by Benji and Joel Madden. Alongside the single, the band released an official music video - watch HERE. Directed by Erik Rojas, the music video sees Benji and Joel take on the role of maintenance managers at the motel. The video follows the unique motel patrons singing "Stepper" while in their rooms doing miscellaneous mundane things, and as they sing, they become more empowered and in their element.

Benji and Joel share, "Stepper is a song about showing up for life, for yourself, and for the people you love. Getting up everyday and trying your best to make it, not just for your dreams but for the dreams you share with the people you love. Celebrate each other and everything you've been through together"

"Stepper" follows the explosive return marked by their lead single "Rejects," released last month - listen HERE. The gritty, defiant anthem for the outsiders was delivered with the raw honesty that's defined Good Charlotte since day one. In the first week of release, "Rejects" was the #1 most added song at Alt radio, before official impact. The band has also released an official music video - watch HERE.

Both "Stepper" and "Rejects" will be featured on their highly anticipated upcoming album Motel Du Cap out August 8th via Atlantic Records - pre-order HERE. The upcoming album marks a bold return to their roots while forging new ground as the band readies to deliver their most personal record to date. For Good Charlotte's "Act 2," as the Madden brothers lovingly call it, they've reunited with their original bandmates-Paul Thomas (bass) and Billy Martin (guitar)-bringing fans nostalgic excitement. Motel Du Cap is Good Charlotte's eighth studio album and comes seven years after their previous release, Generation Rx.

The initial spark for Motel Du Cap was ignited when Good Charlotte played a private gig at the iconic Hotel du Cap in France, for a friend's wedding in 2023. The surreal beauty of the venue, raw emotion of the occasion, and freedom of performing without expectations lit a fire under the Madden brothers. "It was this wild, once-in-a-lifetime vibe," Joel recalls. "We were just there to celebrate, no pressure, and it reminded us why we started this-pure, unfiltered connection." That night became the heartbeat of the album, a love letter to stripping things back and letting the music speak for itself.

Last night ahead of the single release, Good Charlotte played a rare, up-close set in a small venue for a select group of fans in Los Angeles. The intimate performance consisted of their newest singles "Stepper" and "Rejects" and also gave the crowd an exclusive first listen to a few unreleased tracks off Motel Du Cap.

Benji and Joel will also be hosting a special fan event at Regency Furniture Stadium on August 3rd in Waldorf, Maryland to kick off album release week. In their hometown, where Good Charlotte began, fans will be the first to hear the new album, Motel Du Cap, ahead of its official release on August 8th. In addition to some great surprises, fans will also be able to meet and hang with the Madden brothers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players before the game.

Good Charlotte recently made their live debut of the album's lead single "Rejects" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - watch the performance HERE. They show no signs of slowing down as next week, they will be performing at York State Fair July 23rd followed by a performance on Good Morning America Summer Concert Series August 8th and a performance at LIV Golf Chicago August 9th. In May, they took the stage at Welcome to Rockville marking their first show back in nearly 2 years.

About Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte is back, and they're bringing their rawest, most authentic energy yet. The rock superstars-twin brothers Joel Madden (vocals) and Benji Madden (guitar, vocals), alongside Paul Thomas (bass) and Billy Martin (guitar, keyboards)-have spent nearly three decades crafting anthems for the underdogs, the dreamers, and the broken.

From their humble beginnings in Waldorf, Maryland, to selling over 11 million albums worldwide with hits like "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" and "The Anthem," Good Charlotte has always worn their hearts on their sleeves. With over 2.3 Billion streams to date, 7 RIAA Certified Releases, 6 Top 10 Alt Radio Singles and 4 Top 20 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100, Good Charlotte remains a dynamic force in music with a legacy of evolution, authenticity, and lasting influence. Their upcoming album, Motel Du Cap out August 8, isn't just an album-it's a testament to a band that's never stopped growing and never stopped believing in the power of a good song.







