Revs Obliterate Boxcars, Completing Season Sweep in Western Maryland

(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution turned a close game into a laugher, scoring 16 unanswered runs from the sixth inning on to annihilate the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 17-3 on Sunday evening at Meritus Park. With the weekend sweep, the Revs complete a 12-0 season series in western Maryland while tying a franchise record for most wins against an opponent, now 19-2 overall against the Boxcars.

With the win, the Revs tie High Point for the league's best overall record at 47-28, improving to a season-best 19 games above the .500 mark. The Revs also remain tied for first place in the second half at 8-4.

York drew first blood in the second as Shayne Fontana walked, and with one out stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. That set up Bubba Alleyne for his first of a career-high-tying four RBI on a grounder to second, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead.

Bryce Cannon connected on a solo homer to right, tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont retired eight straight before Gary Mattis doubled off the center field fence with two outs in the fifth, and Cary Arbolida drove an opposite field two-run homer to right center, spotting the Boxcars a 3-1 lead.

Hagerstown starter Jack Weisenburger held York to just one run over five innings, but the Revs piledrove the Boxcars bullpen into submission.

Frankie Tostado led off the sixth with a double to left center, his second of the game, and Marty Costes immediately whacked his own double to left center, launching a huge sixth inning as he drove in the first of eight runs in the frame. William Simoneit's bases loaded walk tied the score at 3-3, and Alleyne lined a go-ahead two-run single to center for a 5-3 lead, chasing reliever Zane Robbins (1-1) who was charged with six runs without recording an out. The rally was far from finished as Jeremy Arocho smacked an RBI single past third against lefty Branden Noriega. Jalen Miller added a sac fly to deep center, and Tostado blasted a two-run homer to left center, capping the Revs' sixth eight-run inning of the season and third in the past four games as the lead erupted to 9-3.

The Revs kept the throttle down, scoring five more times in the seventh. Alleyne drilled an RBI double to left as Noriega remained in to face the first four hitters of the inning without recording an out, as he was ultimately also charged with six runs. Arocho added a run-scoring groundout and Miller smoked a two-run single up the middle. Brandon Lewis got into the act with an RBI single through the right side as the lead ballooned to 14-3.

The pummeling had one final chapter with three runs in the eighth, as Arocho picked up his third RBI on a fielder's choice and two more crossed on an error.

Vallimont (4-1) earned the win, allowing three runs in five innings while the bullpen was airtight, combining to retire 12 of the final 13 batters faced. Jordan Morales, Hunter Dula, Tyler Palm, and Alex Bustamante all handled scoreless innings, bringing the blowout to the finish line.

The Revs' 17 runs tied a season-high along with a 17-5 home win vs Hagerstown on May 18. Their 17 hits fall two shy of a season-high set earlier in the week. Arocho, Tostado, and Ryan Higgins all had three hits. Arocho and Miller each had three RBI apiece while Alleyne's four RBI tied a career-high set twice previously in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. The offense also worked nine walks compared to just five strikeouts.

Notes: Revs hitting coach Derek Wolfe served as acting manager with Rick Forney away as he is being inducted into the American Association Hall of Fame; the win counts as Forney's 198th victory as Revs manager, two wins shy of becoming the second fastest in Atlantic League history to 200 victories. Tostado tied a Revs individual season-best with three extra-base hits; his two doubles give him 39 on the season, just two shy of a Revs single-season record and 11 away from the league's all-time single-season mark. The Revs are now 38-8 all-time against Hagerstown including 21-3 at Meritus Park, having swept seven of eight series and five in-a-row; they've won the past 15 consecutive meetings in Hagerstown dating to last season.

Up Next: The road trip continues Tuesday night at Staten Island as RHP Michael Horrell (3-4, 4.89) faces the FerryHawks at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







