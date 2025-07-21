Stormers Honor Rollman Family at July 22 Game

July 21, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers will pay tribute to the Rollman family during the home game on Tuesday, July 22, at Penn Medicine Park in a heartfelt ceremony recognizing the tragic loss of the family's two young children.

A special God Bless America performance will be delivered by the Rollman siblings' mother, Miriam "Mimy" Rollman, followed by first pitches thrown by family members as part of a pre-game ceremony. The moment of recognition before the game is intended to honor the memory of the children and bring the Lancaster community together.







