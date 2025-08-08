Hartman Goes 6 Scoreless as Peppers Move Into First Place

August 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Matt Hartman spun six scoreless frames in Gastonia's 6-4 win over Charleston on Friday night, leading the Ghost Peppers to take sole possession of first place in the South.

Hartman, coming off being named ALPB Pitcher of the Month of July, was brilliant Friday. The right-hander struck out seven in the six shutout innings, retiring the final 12 batters he faced.

Hartman got run support right away, with the Ghost Peppers scoring two in the first and five runs over the first three innings.

Nate Scantlin started things off with a leadoff homer against Jamison Hill, crushing his 11th home run of the year. Cole Roederer followed suit with an RBI double in the opening frame, plating Justin Wylie.

The Peppers scored on two wild pitches thrown by Hill in the second, making it 4-0 after two. Henderson Perez's run-scoring single in the third gave Hartman a 5-0 lead to work with.

Jack Reinheimer knocked in the sixth Ghost Peppers run with a liner off the left-field wall, scoring Narciso Crook.

Art Warren picked up his first save of the season, dealing a 1-2-3 ninth and shutting the door on Charleston, as the Ghost Peppers won, 6-4.

Gastonia won its sixth straight game and has now won 10 of its past 11 contests. The Peppers slid into first place in the South Division with the win, improving to 17-11 in the second half. The fourth game of the six-game set is on Saturday at 7 p.m.







