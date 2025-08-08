Late-Inning Magic Propels Ducks in Extras

August 8, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown, MD - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 8-4 in ten innings on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 advantage in the top half of the third inning on a two-out RBI single from Ivan Castillo off Hagerstown starting pitcher Julian Minaya. The Flying Boxcars scored three times in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 edge on sacrifice flies by Tyler Williams and Cary Arbolida and an RBI base-hit off the bat of Aaron Takacs versus Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg.

The Flock scratched across a pair of runs in the ninth to tie the game at three apiece thanks to a run-scoring infield single from Ed Johnson and an RBI fielder's choice by River Town. The visitors scored five more times in the tenth for an 8-3 cushion as Cody Thomas plated the lead run with a base knock. Two batters later Taylor Kohlwey drove in a pair with a two-out, opposite-field double to left. The rally concluded when River Town reached on a fielding error committed by Hagerstown reliever Casey Marshalwitz that enabled Kohlwey and Kole Kaler to cross the plate. The Flying Boxcars got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Arbolida's RBI single but would get no closer as Nolan Clenney erased Gary Mattis by way of a fly ball to Thomas in right to give Long Island a come-from behind extra-inning victory as they improve to 5-5 when free baseball is played in 2025.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg allowed three runs on five hits in six and two-thirds innings pitched, walking one and striking out five. Minaya gave up one run on six hits across five innings on the mound, walking three and striking out one. Ramon Santos (2-0) registered the win with a scoreless and hitless inning to go along with a walk and a strikeout. Zane Robbins (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks in three batters faced.

Thomas singled twice and doubled while picking up an RBI and a run scored. Kohlwey had a pair of singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars continue their three-game set on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (3-3, 3.26) takes the mound for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Jonh Henriquez (2-7, 7.84).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin another three-game set against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

