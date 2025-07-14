Crook, O'Grady & Snyder Head to Mexican League

Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers' Narciso Crook, Brian O'Grady and Nick Snyder all had their contracts purchased by teams in the Mexican League this weekend.

Crook had his contract picked up by Monclova on Friday, while O'Grady and Snyder were both acquired by Laguna on Saturday.

Crook, a 30-year-old OF/1B, had a stellar season with the Ghost Peppers. The former Chicago Cub hit .320 with a 1.007 OPS, crushing 14 homers and driving in 48 runs. Crook led the team with 71 hits in 61 games.

O'Grady, 33, had reached base safely in all 33 games he played with Gastonia. The lefty slugger had the longest active on-base streak entering the weekend. O'Grady played in the big leagues for the Reds, Rays and Padres before his Ghost Peppers tenure. In the 33 games for Gastonia, he hit .339 with a 1.109 OPS and 25 RBIs.

Snyder, 29, is headed to Laguna along with O'Grady. The right-hander posted a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings with the Peppers, recording a team-high six saves. Coming into this season, Snyder hadn't pitched professionally since 2022, when he was in the major leagues with the Rangers.

The Ghost Peppers now have six players get their contracts purchased this season, with these three joining INF Richie Martin (Rangers), C Patrick Mazeika (Mexico City) and LHP Justus Sheffield (Monterrey).







