Stormers Ink Atlantic League Veteran

July 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Scott Kelly has played against the Lancaster Stormers in every season from 2014 until the present.

The Atlantic League veteran, 34, now joins ranks with the Stormers, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Kelly will be playing for his fifth Atlantic League club since signing with the Somerset Patriots out of their tryout camp in 2014. He remained with the Patriots until the end of their tenure in the ALPB in 2019.

In 2021, he followed his former Somerset teammate, Mark Minicozzi, to Charleston and Spire City and served as a player/coach in Charleston. He came to Long Island in the middle of the 2023 season and spent all of 2024 with the Ducks. The New Jersey resident rejoined Long Island for five games earlier this year and played in a three- game series against the Stormers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in June.

Over his 11 Atlantic League seasons, Kelly has played in 867 games, batting .245 with eight homers and 169 stolen bases. His only professional action outside of the Atlantic League came in the winter of 2016-17 when he played in the Australian League, batting .326 for Canberra.

"Kelly is a guy who can play everywhere and is a solid backup," said Peeples. "With us having guys banged up, we wanted to bring in a player who can fill multiple positions. He also brings leadership into the clubhouse."

The Stormers continue their series at Long Island and head to Hagerstown on Tuesday. They will return home to host the first half Southern Division champion High Point Rockers on Friday, July 17 at 6:45.







