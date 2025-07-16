The Only Thing Hitting Tonight? Rain.

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) Just when we thought we might make it a full month without a rainout... Mother Nature had other plans. For the (we've lost count) time this year, tonight's York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been postponed due to dangerous weather in the area.

The game will now be made up on Thursday, July 17, as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m., featuring two 7-inning games. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for admission to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning; on non-game days, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.