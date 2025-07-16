Stormers Hold Off Hagerstown

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers bullpen delivered on Wednesday night.

Jackson Rees, Cody Stashak and Gerson Moreno fired a scoreless inning apiece as the Lancaster Stormers evened their series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at one game apiece with a 3-2 win at Meritus Park.

Rees allowed a lone infield base hit to shortstop Justin Acal with two outs in the seventh before getting Tyler Williams to hit into a force out to end the inning. Stashak picked up a pair of louder outs in the eighth before striking out cleanup hitter Joe DeLuca for a 1-2-3 frame.

Moreno took over and dominated the ninth, striking out the side on 15 pitches for his third save.

Lancaster had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth as former Boxcar Joe Campagna belted a leadoff homer for the Stormers' first hit. Hagerstown immediately countered in the bottom of the fifth with their only runs off Max Green (3-4).

Bryce Cannon opened the inning with a single to left center and took second on a single to right by Dante Leach. Justin Acal bunted the runners ahead. After Green struck out Willams, Osvaldo Abreu cracked a two-run double to deep left for the 2-1 lead.

Lancaster grabbed the lead in the top of the seventh. Joseph Carpenter opened the inning with a single to left center and left for pinch runner Evan Alexander. With one out, Nick Lucky drew a four-pitch walk. Alex Isola drove a double into the left field corner, scoring both and staking Lancaster to the lead.

The Stormers left the bases loaded in each of the final two innings without being able to extend the lead.

Lancaster will send Noah Skirrow (9-3) to the mound on Thursday night against right-hander Julian Minaya (0-6). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Green threw his first quality start of the season and won his third straight...Two of Campagna's other four homers this season came against Lancaster for Hagerstown...Isola is the club's hottest hitter with an extra base hit in four straight games and five RBI in the last three...The win was manager Ross Peeples' 499th of his career.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.