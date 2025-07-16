Legends Survive Another Wild Slugfest to Outlast Ghost Peppers, 12-11

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - In a wild, back-and-forth contest that had the feel of a heavyweight fight, the Lexington Legends edged the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 12-11 on Tuesday afternoon at Legends Field. Lexington poured on six runs in the sixth inning to overcome multiple Gastonia rallies and hold on late behind clutch bullpen work from Jonathan Haab, who earned his 10th save of the year. The win continued the Legends' momentum in the race for the South Division title in the second half.

The offense came from all corners for Lexington, with eight different players scoring at least one run. Curtis Terry led the charge with a monster performance, driving in five runs, including a towering grand slam that capped off the sixth-inning rally. Ryan McCarthy also had a standout day, launching his fourth homer of the year and adding three runs scored. The Legends managed just 11 hits, but they made them count with four of them leaving the park, including Paul Winland Jr. launching his first professional homerun.

Gastonia didn't go quietly. Leadoff man Nate Scantlin drove in three runs, including a two-run home run and a pair of doubles, and Jonny Barditch added a three-run blast of his own. Despite trailing 10-9 heading into the final innings, the Ghost Peppers scratched across runs in the seventh and eighth to make it a one-run game, but ultimately fell short. Gastonia's bullpen faltered in the middle innings, especially Bryan Blanton, who allowed five runs in just one inning of work.

Lexington's bullpen bent but didn't break. After starter Patrick Wicklander was chased in the fourth, the Legends turned to a carousel of relievers. Jose Acosta earned the win, and Jonathan Haab entered with one out in the eighth to navigate the final five outs under heavy pressure, stranding the tying run on base in both frames.

With the series win in hand, the Legends will look for the sweep tomorrow as they improve to 4-3, while Gastonia falls to 2-6. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will return to Legends Field tomorrow on Thirsty Thursday when the Legends turn into their new AlterEgo as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, thanks to Hartfield & Distilling Company.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.