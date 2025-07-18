Lexington Cruises to a Series Sweep with an 8-3 Win over Gastonia

Lexington, KY - Tonight the Lexington Legends suited up as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, presented by Hartfield & Company Distillery, in front of over 2,000 on a rainy Thursday night, as they looked for the sweep against the visiting Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Wilton Castillo got the start for the Legends while Gastonia handed it to Duane Underwood Jr.

Castillo came out of the gates slinging as he struck out two of the first three batters he faced. Dylan Rock followed this up by hitting a lead-off moonshot that put the Legends on the board. Castillo tallied two more strikeouts in the second before Paul Winland found a sac hit to drive in Lexington's second run of the game. Castillo continued to hold the Gastonia offense in the third as he tallied his fifth strikeout of the game in the third.

The Ghost Peppers were able to get on the board in the fourth; however, Eric De Rosa brought in Cole Roederer for Gastonia's first run of the game. Lexington struck right back in the fourth with an RBI single from Paul Winland. The Legends continued to grow their lead in the fifth with a two-run blast from Brian Fuentes that made it a 5-1 ballgame. Gastonia would begin to chip away at the lead in the sixth when Cole Roederer came home on a wild pitch. However, Lexington picked the scoring right back up in the bottom of the sixth, starting with Paul Winland, who reached home on an error. This was followed by an RBI single from Xane Washington and a sac fly from Curtis Terry to make it 8-2 going into the final three frames.

Lexington made a pitching change in the 7th when Carson Lambert came in for relief, and he was able to put the Ghost Peppers down in order on strikeouts. The Legends' defense continued to shine as they turned a double play in the eighth. The Ghost Peppers made things interesting in the ninth, plating one and putting two on base with just one out, but Jimmy Loper came in and slammed the door tight on the Gastonia bats.

Lexington secures the win 8-3 as they completed the sweep over Gastonia. The win is given to Wilton Castillo to improve his record to 5-6, and the save is given to Jimmy Loper as he earns his 2nd save of the season. The loss is given to Duane Underwood Jr. as his record goes to 3-2 on the season. Lexington improves to 5-3 in the second half, taking sole possession of first place in the South Division of the Atlantic League, while Gastonia falls to 2-7.

Tomorrow the Legends will host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in a crucial battle for the South Division title, with the Blue Crabs just a half game behind. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and it will be a special Christmas in July as the Legends Field celebrates winter early, already preparing for their Legends Festival of Lights coming this Winter. Fireworks will also be on display that Friday evening. Saturday, July 19th will be a special gate giveaway, with the first 1,000 fans through the gates receiving a Hunter Pence bobblehead as the Legends continue their 25th Anniversary celebration, thanks to our friends at Lexington Clinic. After the game fans will enjoy another round of the best fireworks in town, presented by the Kentucky Department for Health and Family Services.







