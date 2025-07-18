Dipoto Dominates Dirty Birds with 12-Strikeout Masterpiece

July 18, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-1 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Troy Viola drove home the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to center field in the second inning. Seth Beer followed in the third with a two-run home run to right field off Dirty Birds starter Kyle McGowin to make it a 3-0 game. Ivan Castillo made it a four-run advantage in the fifth with a two-out RBI single to shallow left-center.

Charleston got on the scoreboard in the sixth courtesy of a solo home run to right-center by Keon Barnum off Ducks starter Jonah Dipoto. However, the Ducks got the run back in the seventh when Viola doubled, moved to third on a flyout and scored on an error.

Dipoto (2-2) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 12. The 12 strikeouts were a career-high for Dipoto and the most by a Ducks pitcher in a single game this season. McGowin (2-6) took the loss, throwing all eight innings, yielding five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

Beer led the Ducks offensively with two hits, two RBIs and a run. Castillo added two hits, an RBI and a run. Braydon Nelson, Michael Reed and Keynan Middleton each threw a scoreless inning in relief for the Flock.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds continue their three-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Amazon. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for two roundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Tim Melville (3-0, 3.31) takes the mound for the Ducks against Dirty Birds lefty Luis de Avila (2-0, 2.87).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 715 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.