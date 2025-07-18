Crabs Fall, 11-1, In Series Opener Against Legends

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 11-1 to the Lexington Legends in their series opener on Friday night.

Garrett Martin took the mound for the Crabs and surrendered five runs on seven hits through five innings pitched. Despite the Crabs taking an early 1-0 lead on a Pearce Howard solo blast in the second, the Legends stormed back.

Lexington posted three in the second to take a 3-1 lead before tallying two in the fifth.

A run in the seventh and a five-spot in the eighth capped off a strong night for the Legends.

Maceo Campbell, Rafi Vazquez and Noah Williamson all came into the ballgame for relief appearances, but combined to allow six runs in three innings.

The Crabs fall to 40-31 on the season and 4-4 in the second half. Southern Maryland will send out Jalen Miller on Saturday to face the Legends with first pitch slated for 7:00 p.m.







