Lexington's Legendary Festival of Lights Set to Shine as the Region's Newest Premium Holiday Destination

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce the debut of Lexington's Legendary Festival of Lights, a spectacular new holiday tradition that will illuminate the ballpark and the region from November 21, 2025, through January 4, 2026. This immersive experience will feature millions of dazzling lights, themed displays, holiday entertainment, and festive community programming designed to make Lexington the go-to destination for seasonal joy and celebration across the Bluegrass.

From glowing tunnels and a Tree Forest to Santa sightings and nightly caroling, this first-of-its-kind event will transform the home of the Lexington Legends into a magical holiday landscape that welcomes families, tourists, community groups, and businesses alike. In addition to driving family-friendly fun, the Festival aims to generate regional tourism, boost local economic activity, and provide new offseason experiences that build connection and pride across Central Kentucky.

"Temerity Baseball is deeply committed to enhancing the Lexington Legends' impact on the community," said Andy Sandler, Owner of the Lexington Legends and Chairman of Temerity Baseball. "Since purchasing the team in January 2024, we've focused on growing not just the ballpark experience, but also the Legends' year-round role as a community hub. The Legendary Festival of Lights is a bold next step in that mission, and a reflection of our long-term investment in Lexington's future."

The Festival will also serve as a platform for local involvement and empowerment, with performance and fundraising opportunities for area schools, churches, and nonprofit groups. Community caroling nights, themed volunteer evenings, and holiday activations will create a spirit of togetherness while supporting important causes across the region.

"We are beyond excited to bring this festival to life for Lexington," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "This is more than a light show, it's a way to give families, fans, and businesses a joyful, memorable experience while continuing to drive community engagement and momentum through the offseason. It's something truly special for our city."

As the lights go up this November, Lexington's Legendary Festival of Lights will not only ignite the holiday spirit, but it will also serve as a powerful beacon of unity, celebration, and growth for the entire region. With something for everyone, from magical moments for families to meaningful exposure for local groups and exciting experiences for companies, this festival is poised to become a cornerstone of Lexington's holiday season. The Legends invite the entire community to come together, celebrate brighter days ahead, and make new traditions in the heart of the Bluegrass.

Sponsorship, Community & Corporate Opportunities Now Available

The Legends are now offering sponsorship packages at multiple levels, from naming rights and custom light displays to branded zones and family-friendly activations. Local businesses seeking high-impact visibility and community alignment are encouraged to explore partnership opportunities.

Community choirs, school groups, and nonprofit organizations are invited to participate in caroling performances and fundraising nights, spreading cheer while raising support for their programs. Meanwhile, corporate hospitality and holiday party bookings are open for businesses looking to host unforgettable events with private suites, warm igloos, and full-service catering.

For more information about sponsorship, booking group nights, or joining the festivities, contact the Lexington Legends at http://bit.ly/3TIwXCB or visit https://www.lexingtonlegends.com/pages/festival-of-lights

Let's make this holiday season legendary - together.







