Fan-Tastic Four Millionth

July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution are gearing up for a historic milestone at WellSpan Park this homestand, as the team is set to welcome the four millionth fan through the gates since the franchise's inaugural season in 2007.

Based on current attendance trends, team officials estimate the landmark moment will occur during either Sunday's or Tuesday's game. To mark the occasion, the Revolution will transform the night into a ballpark-wide celebration honoring the fanbase that made 18 years of baseball and community possible.

One lucky attendee will be identified as the official four millionth fan and treated to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The fan will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, serve as honorary captain, and give the command for the York Revolution to "play ball!" In addition, the honoree will receive a custom Revolution jersey, a team-signed bat, and two 2026 season memberships - with custom-wrapped seat backs to commemorate their place in Revs history.

As part of the festivities, the Revolution will offer $4 ballpark specials throughout the game and give away free tickets to the August 24 game (8 Ã- 2 = 4) during the fourth inning, as a fun nod to the milestone.

"This is a celebration made possible by our fans, so we're making the night all about the people who got us here," said Revolution President & General Manager Ben Shipley. "As proud as we are of our four championships, welcoming four million fans to WellSpan Park is an even greater point of pride. It speaks to the loyalty, energy, and heart of this community."

Tickets for all upcoming games are available now at YorkRevolution.com, by calling (717) 801-HITS, or by visiting the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park.







