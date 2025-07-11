Revs Finish Trip with Back-To-Back Extra Inning Comeback Wins in High Point

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution closed a weeklong road stretch with back-to-back extra inning comeback wins, defeating the High Point Rockers, 8-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Truist Point.

York (41-25) trailed by four runs at one point and rallied for three in the eighth to tie the score, before using a three-run tenth inning to seize the victory.

Down three, Jaylin Davis sparked the comeback in earnest in the eighth, slamming a line drive homer to left, his 10th of the year. With one out, Jalen Miller and Jeremy Arocho worked walks from reliever Daniel Blair who was replaced by Justin Lewis. Frankie Tostado smoked an RBI single to center to make it a one-run game, and as Arocho raced to third drawing a throw, Tostado advanced to second. That caused High Point to play the infield partway in, and William Simoneit bounced a game-tying RBI groundout to short, plating Arocho who took off on contact as the score was tied, 5-5.

The Revs took advantage of walks to Miller and Arocho from lefty Michael Esposito (1-1) in the tenth, loading the bases with no outs. Tostado quickly cashed in, smacking a two-run single up the middle for a 7-5 lead. Shayne Fontana was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the third run for insurance.

Noah Denoyer returned to the mound for the first time since June 26 in the bottom of the tenth and retired Braxton Davidson on a ground out. Jack Conley singled through the right side to plate a run bringing the Rockers within two. Denoyer retired Aidan Brewer on a pop out, and Tyler Palm entered to retire DJ Burt on a weak comebacker to the mound for a one-pitch save, the second of his pro career and first since 2017.

Lefty Jordan Morales made the start for the Revs, his first since June 8.

High Point quickly led in the first. After loading the bases with no outs on a pair of hit batters and a single, an Alex Dickerson sac fly and Ben Aklinski single up the middle produced a 2-0 Rockers lead.

Morales rebounded with a scoreless second but allowed a two-out RBI single to Conley in the third. The Rockers attempted to add another run on Burt's single to left, but Arocho uncorked a strike to the plate nailing Conley for his first outfield assist of the season, keeping York within 3-1.

Danny Denz was greeted with a pair of runs in the fourth on a Drew Mendoza RBI single and an Aklinski RBI fielder's choice as he beat out a double play attempt to drive in High Point's fifth run.

Denz responded with scoreless frames in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, as he provided the Revs with four total innings in relief, striking out five while walking one.

Trailing 5-1, the modest beginnings of the comeback started in the fifth when Brandon Lewis (eight-game hitting streak) led off with a double to right, took third on Davis' deep fly out and scored on Bubba Alleyne's grounder to second.

York's first run of the game came in the third on Miller's sac fly to right. That plated Alleyne who had doubled and stolen third, as they trailed 2-1 at the time.

After coming back from down two in the ninth to win in 10 innings the previous day, the three-run eighth inning comeback and subsequent 10-inning victory gives the Revs back-to-back extra inning wins (both on the road) for the second time this season, having accomplished the feat in the first two games of the season, April 25-26 at Gastonia.

Notes: Prior to doing it twice this year, the Revs previously had not won back-to-back games of 10 innings or longer since August, 2015. The game began after a 29-minute rain delay. Davis' homer was his 10th, and just his second to not go to the opposite field. Simoneit had a 12-game hitting streak snapped but drove in the tying run in the eighth. The Revs post a winning record at Truist Point for the third consecutive season as this series marked their only visit of the regular season. York is now 5-4 in extras, 11-4 in last at-bat decisions, 20-9 in comeback decisions, and 5-21 when trailing after seven. It is their sixth comeback win from down four runs or more. The Revs drew eight walks in the game and only struck out five times; Arocho lost a seven-game hitting streak but led the way with three walks. Tostado paced York with three RBI, all from the eighth inning on. The Revs played error free for the seventh time in the past eight games.

Up Next: The Revs return home to kick off a six-game homestand Friday at 6:30 p.m. against the Staten Island FerryHawks. York RHP Michael Horrell (3-2, 3.03) starts against righty Alex Mack (2-0, 2.25). It is Softball Night, Freebie Friday, Shipley Energy Customer Appreciation Night, and the homestand is sponsored by York Fresh Food Farms. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







