Ducks Offense Stymied by Stormers in Series Opener

July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 5-2 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

A sacrifice fly to left field off the bat of Joe Campagna in the first inning gave Lancaster an early 1-0 lead. Long Island tied the game at one in the second on Cody Thomas' 419-foot solo home run to center field off Stormers starter Noah Skirrow. It stayed that way until the fifth when back-to-back bases loaded walks allowed by Duck starter Ryan Sandberg to Ariel Sandoval and Campagna put the Stormers back on top 3-1.

The Ducks closed to within a run on Ivan Castillo's two-out RBI single to center field in the sixth. However, a pair of ninth inning runs by Lancaster on bases loaded walks to Evan Alexander and Nick Ward put the game out of reach.

Skirrow (9-3) earned the win, tossing eight innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out three. Sandberg (3-3) took the loss, conceding three runs on three hits and six walks in five innings with four strikeouts. Gerson Moreno collected second save of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with a pair of hits and a run batted in. Ryan Langford tossed three perfect innings of relief for Long Island, striking out two.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Uncle Giuseppe's. It's also Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark, and one lucky fan will win 40,000 Breeze Points, enough for tworoundtrip tickets, from MacArthur Airport to a Breeze Airways nonstop destination. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (1-2, 3.52) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Michael McAvene (2-1, 4.59).

