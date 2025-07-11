Two Ducks Earn ALPB Mid-Season All-Star Honors

July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Mid-Season All-Star Team, presented by Baseball America. Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores and outfielder River Town were chosen in voting among the league's 10 field managers:

"Congratulations to Ronaldo and River on being recognized for their outstanding performances," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Both players impressed both at the plate and in the field and were instrumental in helping us finish the first half seven games over .500."

Flores led the Atlantic League with a .362 batting average during the first half. In 46 games, the first-year Duck totaled a team-leading .546 slugging percentage along with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 22 runs, 59 hits, nine doubles, 10 walks and a .947 OPS. He posted the longest hitting streak by a Ducks player in the first half at 14 games (May 20-June 10). The 23-year-old also recorded 14 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI contests.

Town finished the first half ranked fifth in the Atlantic League in on-base percentage (.429) and 10th in the league in batting average (.327). He also led all Ducks players with a .950 OPS and 69 hits while tying for the team lead with 17 doubles. The first-year Duck added six home runs, 36 RBIs, 38 runs, three triples, 30 walks and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He accrued the most multi-hit games (22) and multi-RBI contests (9) of any Ducks player in the first half. The 26-year-old was named the Ducks Player of the Month for June.

