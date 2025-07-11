Late Runs Cost Rockers in Extra-Inning Loss

July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The York Revolution rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the eighth inning to tie the game and defeat the High Point Rockers 8-6 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers built a 5-2 lead through the first seven frames including a two-run first inning as Alex Dickerson hit a sac fly and Ben Aklinski provided an RBI single. Jack Conley gave the Rockers a 3-1 lead after three with an RBI single and the lead grew to 5-1 in the fourth on run-scoring singles from Drew Mendoza and Aklinski.

But the Revs tallied three times in the eighth inning, using a solo homer from Jaylin Davis to pull within 5-3. After a pair of walks, Frankie Tostado singled home a run and York tied the game on an infield ground out by William Simoneit.

In the top of the 10th, the Rockers issued three walks and hit a batter to provide the Revs with an 8-5 advantage. High Point tallied once in the bottom of the 10th with Aklinski scoring on an RBI single from Jack Conley but could get no closer.

The win gives York, the ALPB North Division champion, a 2-1 series win over the South Champion Rockers.

The Rockers will open a three-game homestand with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.







