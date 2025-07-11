Stormers Walk Their Way to Win
July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release
The Lancaster Stormers won with eyes and arms on Friday night.
Lancaster drew four bases loaded walks while Noah Skirrow pitched an eight-inning gem as the Stormers defeated the Long Island Ducks, 5-2, in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.
Two walks around an infield single loaded the bases in the first, and Joe Campagna picked up a run with a sacrifice fly to left.
Skirrow (9-3) allowed a solo homer to Cody Thomas in the home second, a blast to dead center.
While Skirrow kept the Ducks at bay, Lancaster again took advantage of a spell of wildness from Ryan Sandberg (3-3) in the top of the fifth. Singles by Yeison Coca and Nick Ward around a walk to Slater Schield loaded the bases. Ariel Sandoval and Campagna picked up consecutive RBI walks to give the Stormers a 3-1 edge.
Long Island strung together a double by River Town, who stole third, and a single by Ivan Castillo in the sixth, but those would be their final baserunners of the game. Skirrow walked through the eighth inning, yielding five hits and no walks. He struck out only three.
After Evan Alexander and Ward drew consecutive bases loaded walks in the ninth to give the bullpen a three-run cushion, Gerson Moreno retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his second save.
Michael McAvene (2-1) will square off against Jonah Dipoto (1-2) on Saturday evening. Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.
NOTES: Skirrow became the first Lancaster starter to work into the eighth inning this season...He threw only 95 pitches...Moreno threw his sixth straight scoreless appearance...Mason Martin was a late scratch from the lineup...Ariel Sandoval lost his hitting streak at eight games...All four Lancaster hits were singles...Ward and Coca had two each.
