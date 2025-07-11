Tyler Beede's Contract Purchased by Diablos Rojos del Mexico

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced right-handed pitcher Tyler Beede's contract has been purchased by Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League.

"Congratulations to Tyler on this exciting opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck as he continues his professional career in Mexico."

Beede made five starts with the Flock after joining the team on June 13th. He posted a 2-1 record with a 5.48 ERA, giving up 22 hits and 11 walks over 21.1 innings of work while striking out 26 batters. The 32-year-old allowed three runs or less in four of his five starts. Most recently, he struck out 10 batters - tied for the most by a Ducks pitcher in a single game this season - and threw five innings of one-run ball in a 5-1 victory at Hagerstown on July 6th.

The Massachusetts native has five seasons of Major League experience, having pitched with the San Francisco Giants (2018-19, 2021-22), Pittsburgh Pirates (2022) and Cleveland Guardians (2024). In 71 MLB games (29 starts), he has amassed an 8-16 record with a 5.55 ERA and 181 strikeouts to 92 walks in 201.0 innings of work. The Vanderbilt University alum began the 2025 season with Triple-A St. Paul in the Minnesota Twins organization, pitching in seven games (one start).

Beede becomes the sixth member and third pitcher of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins right-handed pitchers Zach Plesac (St. Louis Cardinals, June 5) and John Gant (Kansas City Royals, May 17), infielder Lizandro Rodriguez (Toronto Blue Jays, May 15) and first basemen Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies, May 13) and Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea, April 21). An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.

Beede becomes the sixth member and third pitcher of the 2025 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League or foreign organization. He joins right-handed pitchers Zach Plesac (St. Louis Cardinals, June 5) and John Gant (Kansas City Royals, May 17), infielder Lizandro Rodriguez (Toronto Blue Jays, May 15) and first basemen Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies, May 13) and Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea, April 21). An Atlantic League best 10 Ducks players had their contract purchased during the 2024 season. By leading the league, Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the ALPB's Player Transfers Award.







