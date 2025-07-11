McGowin Shines, Nelson Powers Dirty Birds to Shutout Victory

July 11, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds kicked off their homestand with a sharp 3-0 shutout win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday night, fueled by a strong outing from Kyle McGowin and an early homer from James Nelson.

Game Highlights:

James Nelson got the scoring started in the 1st with a solo homer, his 19th of the year. He also swiped two bases and drew a walk. He has now hit one home run in each of his last four games.

Alsander Womack added a sac fly in the 6th to make it 2-0.

A throwing error and a wild pitch in the 7th helped Charleston tack on one more insurance run.

Pitching Breakdown:

Kyle McGowin (W, 2-5): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K - worked around trouble and escaped multiple jams.

Charleston Bullpen: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K - Ronaldo Alesandro (S, 5) shut the door in the 9th despite allowing two hits.

By the Numbers:

Charleston Offense: 8 hits from 7 different batters

Strikeouts: Charleston pitchers fanned 9, while Hagerstown struck out 11 times

Stolen Bases: Nelson (2), Moorer (1)

Errors: 1 apiece - Charleston's lone error by Nelson; Hagerstown's by pitcher Anziani

Up Next:

Charleston continues their series with Hagerstown tomorrow, riding momentum and improved pitching from both the rotation and the bullpen. McGowin's ERA drops to 3.23, and Alesandro continues to impress with a sub-1.10 ERA.

The Dirty Birds have now won 4 of their last 5.







Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.