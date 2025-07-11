Justin Wylie Named to Mid-Season All-Star Team

GASTONIA, N.C. - Justin Wylie was named to the 2025 Mid-Season All-Star team on Thursday, as announced by the Atlantic League and Baseball America.

Wylie, who was a 2024 All-Star with Gastonia, had a strong opening half with the Ghost Peppers this season. The second baseman is slashing .274/.378/.584, which totals a .962 OPS. Wylie has hit a team-leading 16 homers and leads the ALPB with 60 RBIs.

He also leads the Ghost Peppers this season in walks (39), runs scored (52), doubles (20) and games played (63).

The Chandler, Arizona, native became Gastonia's all-time home run leader on June 29, crushing his 47th homer with the organization. In doing so, Wylie surpassed Zach Jarrett and Jake Skole, who each hit 46.

Wylie is the lone Ghost Peppers representative on the Mid-Season All-Star team, sharing the second base slot with York's Jalen Miller.







