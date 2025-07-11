Eastman Shines in Game 1 Shutout as Legends Split Doubleheader in Hagerstown

Hagerstown, MD - The Lexington Legends opened Thursday's doubleheader with a gem on the mound and just enough offense to edge the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 2-0 in Game 1. They dropped a back-and-forth Game 2, however, falling 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth and settling for a split. Both clubs remain tightly bunched in the Atlantic League South standings, still looking up at the division-leading High Point Rockers as the second half of the season heats up.

Colton Eastman delivered one of the best outings of the year in the opener, firing a complete-game shutout to earn his sixth win. The right-hander allowed just two hits over seven innings, striking out 10 without issuing a run. He worked out of a couple of minor jams, relying on sharp command and a lively fastball to silence the Hagerstown bats. It was Eastman's deepest and most efficient start of the season - exactly what the Legends needed to set the tone for the day.

Offensively in Game 1, Lexington did just enough. EJ Cumbo and Paul Winland each drove in a run, and Dylan Rock drew two walks and stole a base to manufacture pressure. The defense played clean behind Eastman, and the Legends capitalized on a trio of Hagerstown errors. Despite managing just four hits, the Legends' ability to grind out at-bats and run the bases effectively made the difference.

Game 2 turned into a see-saw battle, with Rock providing the loudest swing of the day - a towering two-run homer to left that tied the game up for Lexington. It was Rock's 15th long ball of the season and his 37th RBI, continuing a breakout campaign. Despite a gritty bullpen effort, the Legends couldn't hold the lead late. Hagerstown's Roidel Martinez lined a two-run walk-off double in the ninth to seal the win for the hosts.

While the split doesn't hurt Lexington's playoff hopes badly, it doesn't help them gain much ground either. With dropping game one of the series on Tuesday, it's a slow start to the second half. Still, with Eastman looking sharp and Rock continuing to power the lineup, there are plenty of signs that Lexington is gearing up for a strong second-half push with plenty of baseball left to play.

