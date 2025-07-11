Gastonia Rides Early Edge to Win over Rockers

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers scored four times in the first inning and built a 7-4 lead after three innings in posting a 13-7 win over the High Point Rockers on Friday day at Truist Point.

The loss puts the Rockers 42-25 overall and 1-3 in the second half. Gastonia improved to 30-37 and 2-2.

Rocker starter Jared Henry (L, 0-1) all Gastonia lead-off hitter Nate Scantlin a homer to start the game and then gave up three more runs. The Rockers rallied in the bottom of the first for three runs including a bases-loaded walk to Ben Aklinski, a run-scoring fielder's choice by Isaiah Mirabal and a run on a wild pitch.

High Point tied the game in the second on a double by Luis Gonzalez and an RBI single from Drew Mendoza, one of for hits he had on the night.

The Peppers touched Henry for two more runs in the third on RBI singles by Scantlin and Jake Meyer, and another run in the fourth on the first of Eric De La Rosa's triples. De La Rosa would add a two-run triple in the sixth.

The Rockers pulled to within 10-5 in the sixth on RBI singles from Mendoza and Alex Dickerson. But Gastonia's Ethan Skender blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to take a 13-6 lead.

Aklinski hit his team-leading 16th homer of the season with one out in the ninth to account for the 13-7 final.

Behind Mendoza's 4-for-4 effort, Gonzalez and Aklinski each finished with a pair of hits.

Gastonia was led by Scantlin, Skender, Kevin Watson, Jr. and De La Rosa with two hits each.

Henry (L, 0-1) took the loss while Gastonia reliever John Wilson (W, 3-1) earned the win with 4.1 innings of relief work following starter Duane Underwood, Jr.

Game two of the three-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday night at Truist Point.

NOTES: The Rockers signed a pair of pitchers including LHP Win Scott who pitched at Ragsdale High and NC State before finishing his career at San Jose State. .. Also RHP Andrew Simone who pitched at Barton College and West Texas A&M.







