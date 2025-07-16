Rockers Rained out Wednesday, Play DH on Thursday at 11 Am at York

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the York Revolution were rained out of their schedule game on Wednesday night, July 16. The two clubs will play a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at York's WellSpan Park. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Both games will be carried on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

The Rockers and the Revolution are tied for the best overall record in the Atlantic League this season at 44-26.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.