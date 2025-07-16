Rockers Rained out Wednesday, Play DH on Thursday at 11 Am at York
July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the York Revolution were rained out of their schedule game on Wednesday night, July 16. The two clubs will play a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at York's WellSpan Park. Both games will be seven inning contests.
Both games will be carried on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.
The Rockers and the Revolution are tied for the best overall record in the Atlantic League this season at 44-26.
