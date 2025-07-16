Legends' Bats Explode in 11-8 Slugfest Win over Ghost Peppers

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends snagged a win against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, taking down the visitors from North Carolina in a n11-8 slugfest in front of over 2,500 fans on a beautiful Tuesday night at Legends Field. The Legends' bats came alive, especially in a huge fifth inning, helping them climb out of an early hole and grab the lead for good.

Lexington's offense was a team effort, with Dylan Rock blasting a two-run homer and bringing in three runs on the night. Andy Atwood also went deep with a three-run homer, keeping the scoreboard ticking for the Legends. Their timely hits meant they built a lead Gastonia just couldn't catch, even with a late push.

Gastonia went down without a fight. Ethan Skender, Dalton Guthrie, and Kevin Watson Jr. all launched long balls, keeping the Ghost Peppers in the game. Skender's three RBIs were a highlight for Gastonia's offense, which kept the pressure on Lexington's pitchers all night.

Nic Laio got the win for Lexington, battling through six innings. He gave up five runs, but he managed to prevent any huge blow-up innings and racked up eight key strikeouts. For Gastonia, Nick Wells had a tough outing, giving up nine runs over four innings and getting tagged with the loss.

With the first game at home in the second half of the season notching a win, the Legends now draw even for the half at 3-3, while Gastonia falls to 2-5. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will return to Legends Field bright and early tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 AM for Camp Day. The series will wrap up on Thirsty Thursday when the Legends turn into their new AlterEgo as the Kentucky Bourbon Barrels, thanks to Hartfield & Distilling Company.







Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.