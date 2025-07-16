Dirty Birds Drop Extra-Inning Heartbreaker to Blue Crabs, 4-3

July 16, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







A tense, back-and-forth battle slipped away from the Charleston Dirty Birds on Tuesday night, as a two-run 10th inning lifted the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to a 4-3 win at GoMart Ballpark.

Game Summary:

Charleston rallied to tie the game in both the 4th and 6th innings, but costly fielding miscues and missed chances came back to haunt them in extras.

The Birds committed 6 errors, including 4 from the infield alone, allowing 3 unearned runs.

Charleston Highlights:

Zach Daniels crushed his 14th home run and added an RBI double, now hitting .281.

Alsander Womack tied the game with a solo homer in the 6th - his 7th of the year.

Chad Sedio stayed hot with 2 hits, including an RBI double.

James Nelson added 2 more hits, raising his average to .324.

On the Mound:

David Lebron was sharp through 6 innings (3 H, 1 unearned run, 9 Ks), but the bullpen couldn't hold.

Lusk (L, 3-2) allowed two runs in the 10th, only one earned, suffering the loss despite 3 strikeouts.

Charleston pitchers struck out 15 batters, but 2 hit-by-pitches and 3 walks proved costly.

Team Stats:

Errors: Charleston 6, S. Maryland 0

LOB: Charleston 9, S. Maryland 10

Charleston Extra-Base Hits: 3 (Daniels HR/2B, Womack HR, Sedio 2B)

Notables:

Charleston has now lost 3 of their last 4.

Defensive issues have led to 11 unearned runs over the last two games.

Catcher Jonathan Soto committed his second error of the season in a crucial 10th-inning sequence.

The Dirty Birds will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday morning, hoping to clean up the defense and even the set.







