Revs Outpace FerryHawks, Squaring Weekend Series

July 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution put it all together on Saturday night with a strong effort on the mound, solid defense, and a clutch showing at the plate in a 7-4 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks at WellSpan Park.

York had to answer as the game began with a familiar refrain with the opponent scoring first for the fifth consecutive contest.

Revs starter Foster Pace looked sharp early with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning, despite allowing a two-out RBI single to Tyler Dearden for the game's first run. Pace bounced back from that run to retire eight consecutive batters into the fourth, while his offense got things going.

York rallied in the third as Bubba Alleyne walked and stole second, and Ryan Higgins was hit by a pitch to set the table. Jalen Miller's fly out advanced Alleyne to third, and Jeremy Arocho tied the game with an RBI single chopped hard into right. With two outs, Marty Costes ripped a two-run single through the left side of the infield as the Revs jumped ahead, 3-1.

Staten Island volleyed back, piecing together its own three-run inning with four consecutive hits in the fourth. Brandon Martorano (single), Drew Maggi (double), and Nick Decker (sac fly) drove in runs as the Revs fell behind, 4-3.

The Revs caught a break in the bottom of the fourth when Miller's grounder to third went through the legs of Pablo Sandoval, as the two-out error allowed the tying run to score in William Simoneit who had led off the inning with a single.

Pace finished strong with scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth.

Kolby Johnson led off the fifth with an infield single and stole second base with one out, but was immediately picked off by Pace who managed to retire the side in order.

Staten Island had a major threat with runners at first and third with no outs in the sixth, but Pace (7-2) retired Martorano on a soft liner to second, and on the biggest pitch of the night, retired Maggi on a 6-4-3 double play to escape the inning unscathed.

The Revs turned the game around as Simoneit led off the bottom of the sixth, crushing a go-ahead homer to left as he tied the team lead with his 11th of the year, powering York ahead with a 5-4 lead.

Frankie Tostado added insurance with an opposite field homer over the Arch Nemesis in left in the bottom of the seventh, increasing the lead to 6-4.

Simoneit (3-for-4) led off the eighth with a deep double to left center and scored on a passed ball for the final tally.

The Revs bullpen was dominant as Hunter Dula handled a 1-2-3 seventh, Mauricio Llovera struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth, and Cam Robinson notched his league-leading 13th save, striking out two in a scoreless ninth.

Notes: Pace moves into a tie for second in the league with seven victories, bouncing back after the Revs had dropped his previous two starts. His pickoff of Johnson in the fifth inning was his team-high third pickoff of the season. Robinson worked his 10th straight scoreless outing and 17th in-a-row without an earned run; he has allowed just one earned run in 27.1 innings on the season, lowering his ERA to 0.32. Robinson did not allow a hit, as he has yielded just three hits over his last 12 outings (14.0 innings). Tostado (2-for-4) became the league's first to 90 hits on the season (91) while the homer was his league-leading 45th extra-base hit. Tostado is now on an eight-game hitting streak and stole his second base of the season, both in the past three games. Alleyne stole two bags, making him the Revs' second to 20 steals on the year. Simoneit ties Miller and Jaylin Davis for the team lead with 11 homers. York improves to 42-26 overall, 3-2 in the second half. After drawing 3,444 on Saturday night, the Revs are 3,573 fans shy of becoming the fifth team in Atlantic League history to surpass the 4,000,000 mark in attendance.

York hosts Staten Island in the rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. with RHP J.C. Ramirez (0-2, 8.26) facing Hawks lefty Ryan Williamson (0-3, 6.26). Promos include Kids Eat Free Sunday by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Co., South of the Border Day, Superhero Character Appearance presented by York County Veterans Outreach, Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets, and a D.F. Stauffer's Exit Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.







