Pitching Propels Stormers

July 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers grabbed their third consecutive win on Saturday evening, and it is the pitching staff leading the way.

Michael McAvene and a trio of relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Stormers defeated the Long Island Ducks, 3-1, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Lancaster's pitching has dominated the series, not just in limiting the Ducks to nine hits over the two games, but in not allowing one base on balls.

Long Island delivered the first blow of the night as All-Star River Town launched a homer to right off McAvene in the third inning. The starter was lifted for Phil Diehl with one out in the sixth inning and a string of left-handed batters due.

Diehl picked up two critical outs before yielding the hill to Scott Engler (5-1). The right-hander fired two perfect innings on 14 pitches to earn the win. Cody Stashak survived a leadoff double by Town in the ninth, striking out the side afterward for his third save.

Jonah Dipoto, making his first Atlantic League start, scattered five singles over the first four innings to maintain the 1-0 edge. He retired the first two batters in the fifth before walking Nick Ward. Ward stole second, opening up the first base line for Nick Lucky. Lucky found the opening, drilling an RBI triple past Seth Beer to tie the game,1-1. Ariel Sandoval walked, but the Ducks snuffed out a double steal attempt, cutting down Lucky at the plate to preserve the tie.

After Engler got the side on three quick fly balls to center in the bottom of the seventh, Joe Campagna walked to open the eighth. Alex Isola smashed a double inside the bag at third to send Campagna to second. Daniel Amaral picked up both runners with a single to left center.

The Stormers will look for a sweep on Sunday afternoon. Noah Bremer (4-1) will make the start against Tim Melville (3-0). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 5:00.

NOTES: Lucky's triple was his sixth...No one has had more in a season for the Stormers since Gilberto Mejia banged out 10 in 2011...Lucky has 14 extra base hits and 19 RBI in his last 15 games...The Stormers played their second straight game without league home run leader Mason Martin...The club has gone 20.1 innings without allowing a walk...Meanwhile, the Stormers have drawn 15 in the series...The win was Ross Peeples' 498th as a manager.







Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.