Aklinski Powers Rockers to 10-Inning Walk-Off Win

July 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C.- Ben Aklinski hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to cap a five-run rally and give the High Point Rockers a 6-5 win over the Gastonia Ghost Peppers Saturday night at Truist Point.

Tied 1-1 after nine innings, Gastonia rallied for four runs in the top of the 10th off Justin Lewis (W, 2-1) on a two-run triple by Ethan Skender, an RBI single by Johnny Barditch and an RBI double from Cole Roederer.

But the Rockers weren't finished. With Aidan Brewer starting the inning as the ghost runner at second, Luis Gonzalez and Max Viera drew consecutive walks off Gastonia reliever Kent Hasler (L, 1-3). A single by Drew Mendoza plated Brewer to make it a 5-2 game. Alex Dickerson then grounded to second and following the force at second, the throw to first was wild, allowing both Gonzalez and Viera to score, pulling the Rockers within one at 5-4. Aklinski then battled through an 11-pitch at-bat and hit full count pitch over the wall in left field to score Dickerson ahead of him and give the Rockers a 6-5 win.

"All we're trying to do is get the tying run to the plate and that's what we did tonight," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "That was one of the best at-bats I've seen from Ben. The guys never gave up and just kept grinding it out."

The win puts the Rockers 43-25 overall and 2-3 in the second half. Gastonia falls to 30-38 and 2-3.

A pitcher's duel between Rockers starter Mike Devine and Gastonia's Ljay Newsome kept the game 1-1 through six innings. Devine, pitching professionally for the first time since 2022, went six innings and held the Peppers to one run while striking out four. Newsome allowed just two hits over five innings.

The Rockers are slated to play the final game of the three-game series against Gastonia on Sunday at 4:05 pm. The Rockers will also be celebrating their rescue dog Ruby's birthday, and all four-legged furry friends are invited to join her at Truist Point. SPCA of the Triad will be at the ballpark collecting donations in honor of Ruby's big day.

NOTES: The Rockers signed starter pitcher Mike Devine prior to Saturday's game. He is slated to start the next three Saturday games. A VMI grad, Devine pitched for Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League in 2021 and last pitched for Veracruz in the Mexican League in 2022. .. Aklinski's walk-off homer was the second of the season for the Rockers and the fifth walk-off hit of his Rockers career, the most of any Rocker in club history.







