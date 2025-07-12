Sellout Crowd Enjoys Beautiful Saturday at the Ballpark

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - A past-capacity crowd of 6,016 attended the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark between the Long Island Ducks and Lancaster Stormers.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning on River Town's solo home run to right field off Stormers starter Michael McAvene. The Stormers tied the game at one in the fifth on an RBI triple down the right field line by Nick Lucky off Ducks starter Jonah Dipoto. It remained 1-1 until the eighth when a two-run single to center field by Danny Amaral gave Lancaster the lead for good at 3-1.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dipoto tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out seven. McAvene lasted five and one-third innings, giving up one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Scott Engler (5-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief, striking out one. Brad Case (2-2) took the loss, conceding two runs on two hits and a walk in one inning. Cody Stashak collected his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Town led the Ducks offense with two extra-base hits, an RBI, a run and a stolen base.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Inflatable Bats, courtesy of News 12 Long Island. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Tim Melville (3-0, 3.94) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (4-1, 5.36).

