Friday Night Lights: Revs Drop Football Score to FerryHawks

July 12, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York, Pa.: The York Revolution flirted with one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history, but saw the Staten Island FerryHawks pull away late to take a 19-11 decision on Friday night in front of 4,047 fans at WellSpan Park.

The combined 30 runs tied the second-highest total in a game in Revs history as it marked just the fifth time ever that many combined runs had been scored.

Down 14-3 in the sixth inning, the Revs mounted an eight-run rally that had the home faithful believing. After loading the bases with no outs on a Ryan Higgins single and a pair of walks, Frankie Tostado brought the first run of the outburst home with a grounder that accounted for the second out of the inning. Marty Costes roped a two-run double to left center to chase reliever Trayson Kubo. Reinier Parra walked Shayne Fontana and issued a wild pitch to push two into scoring position. Brandon Lewis extended his hitting streak to nine games, driving in both on a single against the Arch Nemesis in left. Jaylin Davis reached on an infield single, and Higgins contributed his second hit of the inning with an RBI knock to right center. Alexis Olmeda lined an RBI single to left, and Jeremy Arocho smacked an RBI infield single off Parra's cleats as the Revs suddenly closed to within 14-11 after matching their largest inning of the season for the third time.

Parker Bugg held it close with a scoreless seventh, but Mark Contreras added a run to the Hawks lead with a solo homer to right in the eighth.

Attempting to get three innings out of Bugg whose previous season-high was two innings, the Revs saw Staten Island put together its third big inning of the night with a four-run ninth. Cristhian Rodriguez sparked it with a one-out triple to the right field corner, and with the infield in, Brandon Martorano slapped an RBI single to left. Following a pop up single to shallow left by Drew Maggi (3-for-3, four RBI) and a hit by pitch of Eddy Diaz, Kolby Johnson lined a sac fly to left and Contreras (five RBI) ripped a two-run double to right to close the scoring.

Early on, it was an exchange of single-run innings as the Revs led 3-2 at the end of four.

Each team scored in the second as Maggi's two-out single plated the game's first, while Davis brought home a run for the Revs on a fielder's choice grounder for a 1-1 tie.

Arocho doubled off the Nemesis with one out in the third and stole third base, prompting an errant throw from Martorano that allowed him to score the go-ahead run for a 2-1 Revs lead.

Staten Island loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth but could only manage one run against Revs starter Michael Horrell on a Maggi sac fly, tying the game at 2-2.

Davis slammed a solo homer to left center in the bottom of the fourth to put the Revs back on top 3-2, as he tied Jalen Miller for the team lead with his 11th of the year and second in as many nights.

Horrell (3-3) found himself facing a bases loaded, no-out jam for the second consecutive inning in the fifth, following a hit batter, a single, and an error. Pablo Sandoval topped a game-tying grounder to second, and Horrell was nearly out of the inning after striking out Martorano for the second out. Maggi had other ideas, giving Staten Island the lead with a two-run single off the Nemesis. Diaz followed with an RBI infield hit. An errant back pick by Olmeda allowed another run to score and Contreras' RBI single chased Horrell. Reliever Alex Katz uncorked a wild pitch to plate one more as the FerryHawks scored seven in the inning, six of which were unearned.

Katz stayed on for the sixth and recorded the first out on a ground ball, but saw his next five batters reach via four walks and a hit by pitch. The lefty was charged with five runs in just two-thirds of an inning and was released following the game.

Staten Island capitalized on a five-run sixth as Contreras greeted righty Dallas Woolfolk with a sac fly to center, and Aaron Takacs smacked a two-run single into center as Staten Island's lead reached its apex at 14-3.

Lewis recorded the final out on the mound for the Revs in the ninth, striking out Takacs to end the inning. The Revs' third baseman and sometimes knuckleballer logged his third scoreless appearance of the season in doing so.

After being forced to make an all-night return home from a scheduled night finale in High Point the evening before, despite a day game being scheduled the previous afternoon, a weary bunch of Revs played an uncharacteristically sloppy game. Their three errors were their most in a game since June 4 as they had committed just one miscue over the previous nine contests. Their six unearned runs were a season-high, and their 10 walks issued were the most since a season-high 11 handed out on May 23, as they had entered Friday's play having walked the second fewest batters in the league. They issued a franchise record five hit-by-pitches, eclipsing the previous mark of four set twice during the 2021 season.

While Staten Island set a franchise record with 19 runs in the game, it tied the second-most runs allowed in a game in Revs history and was the most since a 19-5 loss at Charleston on June 6, 2024.

Notes: The last time the Revs were involved in a game with 30 combined runs was nearly two years prior to the day, an 18-12 loss to Spire City on July 12, 2023. The 30 combined runs fall three short of a Revs record for highest scoring game in franchise history, which was a 17-16 win vs Gastonia on October 3, 2021. Tostado cracked his 35th double of the season in the bottom of the ninth, eclipsing the league's top mark from all of last season; he is now six doubles shy of a Revs single season record and 15 away from the league's all-time mark. Costes and Higgins both tied season-bests with three-hit games; Costes' was his second in three contests. The Revs are just 7,017 fans shy of reaching 4 million through the regular season gates at WellSpan Park all-time.

Up Next: York hosts Staten Island on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Foster Pace (6-2, 5.29) faces righty Ryan Kehoe (1-0, 0.00). The night features Postgame Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by Blue Moon Light. It is also Negro League Night and the homestand is sponsored by York Fresh Food Farms. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







