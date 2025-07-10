Brady Whalen Named to Atlantic League 2025 Mid-Season All-Stars

Lexington, KY - With the first half of the season closed in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the league has announced selections to the 2025 Mid-Season All-Star. That list includes Lexington Legends' standout Brady Whalen.

The utility player from Vancouver, Washington was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Union High School, and made his way to the AA level in affiliated baseball. In 2024, Whalen joined the Lexington Legends where he's been a lynchpin of the roster ever since.

Through the first 63 games of the season, Whalen has accumulated a batting average of .358, the second best in the league. He has also slugged 13 homeruns, 24 doubles (second best in the league), and 53 RBIs (second best in the league). With a 1.139 OPS, Whalen is the 7th-most walked batter in the league, 39 times this season.

Brady Whalen was named the Designated Hitter on the Mid-Season All-Stars, being both dominant in the batters box and having played all around the diamond this season (1st Base, 2nd Base, 3rd Base, Shortstop, Left Field, Center Field, and Right Field).

The newly-minted All-Star and the Lexington Legends are currently on the road in Hagerstown, Maryland to take on the Flying Boxcars. You can catch them in action live on FloBaseball.tv. They will return to town on Tuesday, July 11th for a six game homestand that will include the AlterEgo Night on Thursday, July 17th when the Legends become the Bourbon Barrels, and a Hunter Pence Bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, July 19th, with postgame fireworks presented by the Kentucky Department of Health and Family Serices.







