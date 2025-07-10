Ian Kahaloa Contract Purchased by Toros de Tijuana

July 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) - Right-handed pitcher Ian Kahaloa has had his contract purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican Baseball League, in a deal that was completed on Thursday. Kahaloa leaves Southern Maryland after beginning his third stint with the team this year.

Kahaloa has a career record of 27-20 with the Crabs in two and a half seasons, with an ERA of 4.60. He compiled back-to-back 10-win seasons as a Blue Crab in 2023 and 2024, while winning seven of his nine decisions so far this season. Kahaloa led the ALPB in strikeouts in 2024 with 138, while also finishing 9th in ERA with a 5.48, and was fourth in innings pitched with 131.1. Kahaloa was one of just six pitchers to have 10 or more wins last season.

The former 5th round pick by the Cincinnati Reds dominated on the mound in his third season with the Blue Crabs. This season, Kahaloa went 7-2 with a 4.11 ERA through 12 starts. He was 4th with 67 strikeouts, 5th with 65.2 innings pitched and 7th with a 4.11 ERA. Kahaloa allowed just 61 hits and 16 walks this season. This season he tossed five quality starts and held opponents to a .240 batting average against. He reached the seventh inning in three of his starts this season.

Kahaloa joins Jimmie Sherfy and John Taylor as the third contract purchased from the Blue Crabs this season. Sherfy had his contract purchased by Tijuana as well, while Taylor went to the Texas Rangers Organization.







