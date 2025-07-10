Two Stormers Named All-Stars; Martin, Engler Honored by ALPB

July 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Two Lancaster Stormers have been named to the mid-season Atlantic League All-Star Team, it was announced today by league officials.

First baseman Mason Martin and right-handed reliever Scott Engler were chosen in recent polling of the league's ten managers.

No one was allowed to vote for players on his own team.

Martin, 26, is the league's home run and total base leader, who also ranks among the top five in batting average and RBI. He recently compiled a 26-game on base streak, during which he reached base an astounding 55.6% of the time and slugged an incredible .908. In his 123 career games in a Lancaster jersey, Martin has whacked 47 home runs and driven home 125.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand was joined in the infield by York's Jalen Miller and Jeffrey Wehler and High Point's Drew Mendoza.

"Martin has been the main guy in our lineup," said Peeples. "The way he goes about his business and approach each game is impressive. It's why he has been so consistent here in this league. We will depend on him to anchor our lineup."

Engler, 28, has appeared in 31 games, tied for the most in the league. He is 4-1 on the season with a 2.84 ERA and has recorded eight holds. The Wichita, Kansas native and former Texas and Minnesota farmhand allowed only four hits in his first 15.1 innings of the season and was unscored upon in 11 consecutive appearances from May 4-29.

York's Cam Robinson and Southern Maryland's Shawn Semple were selected as the top closer and starter, respectively.

"Engler has pitched very well for us," Peeples added. "He has been in some crucial situations so far and has gotten us out of traffic at times. He approaches and attacks the game like a true professional."

Lancaster was one of four teams with multiple selections. York had the most with three players named to the team while High Point, Lancaster and Long Island had two apiece.

The Stormers conclude their homestand with a doubleheader against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday at 5:00 pm before heading out onto a six-game road trip to Long Island and Hagerstown.







